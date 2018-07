A driver is believed to have escaped without injury after his car exploded into a ball of flames on Friday night.

McAuley Media reported that the incident happened on the Hillside Road between Armoy and Ballycastle.

The car exploded into a ball of flames

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were on the scene.

The incident comes during the ongoing hot weather Northern Ireland has been experiencing over the past number of weeks.

The pictures were provided by McAuley Media.