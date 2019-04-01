Care home in Top 20 in UK

Two Ballymoney care homes have been named in the ‘Top 20 Recommended Homes’ at this year’s www.carehome.co.uk awards.

The Court and The Model Care Homes based in Ballymoney were amongst those picking up awards. The prestigious awards highlight the most recommended care homes in each region of the UK and are based on over 120,000 reviews and recommendations received from care home residents as well as their family and friends.

PC, the daughter of a resident in The Model Care Home, said: “A very caring home where residents are treated as if they were in their own homes and visitors made welcome.” ER, the wife of a resident at The Court, said: “My husband is well settled and happy in his new home, where he is treated with dignity and love.” The reviews can be read on www.carehome.co.uk.