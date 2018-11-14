Castleroe Primary School Open Day this Saturday

Do you have a child starting full time education in September 2019?

Castleroe Primary School, Coleraine is holding an Open Day on Saturday, November 17 (10am to 12noon).

Castleroe Primary School playing field.

The Castleroe Road school is inviting everyone to come along and have a look around and have a chat with both staff and pupils.

The school prides itself in active teaching and learning which is tailored to meet individual needs and offer a bright, modern and welcoming indoor and outdoor facilities.

For more information contact the School Principal Mrs Samantha Williams on 028 70352880 or email swilliams189@c2kni.net