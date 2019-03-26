Castleroe pupils on song

Castleroe PS have recently been celebrating after a number of their pupils competed with great success in the Speech and Drama section of the Coleraine Music Festival 2019.

Pupils from P1 to P7 engage in weekly acting lessons with Alex Brownlow from the More Performing Arts School, and this, along with instruction from the teacher responsible for Drama within the school, Mrs Alyson Wilson, has seen pupils’ confidence and standards of achievement in Talking and Listening excel.

Oscar, a Primary Six pupil at Castleroe PS, beat stiff competition from very talented pupils from other local schools, to be awarded The John McKee Challenge Cup for the pupil who had gained the highest mark in classes 199-202 and 222-224, at a special award ceremony.

Mrs Samantha Williams, principal, said: “The Castleroe PS community would like to congratulate all their pupils who performed so well, especially those who were prize-winners, but each one who competed is a winner in our eyes!”