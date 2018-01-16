Cat charity on the prowl for more volunteers

A local cat welfare charity is hoping to attract more volunteers by holding a recruitment event.

Cats Protection’s Coleraine Branch is on the lookout for people who can help with many volunteer roles that are available and has organised a volunteer information evening at the Sandel Centre 6 Knocklynn Rd, Coleraine, on Tuesday, January 30 between 6.30pm – 8.30pm. Refreshments will be available.

“I’d like to encourage any local people who love cats and would like to help the charity to come along to our volunteer information evening on Tuesday 30 January 2017 as it’s a great opportunity to meet with existing volunteers and find out more about helping cats in the area,” Alison Hagan Coleraine Cats Protection Coordinator said.

“The branch recently expanded in 2017 with five new foster pens but we now need to raise even more money for the cats and kittens in our care so we are recruiting fundraising volunteers to help us do this. We also need volunteers to help us with our ‘Trap – Neuter – Release’ activities and for volunteers to help us coordinate our fostering work. Volunteering for Cats Protection is a rewarding experience because it gives you the opportunity to be part of a truly worthwhile cause. We gain a lot of satisfaction from giving unwanted cats a second chance in life, as well as working with like-minded people, so if this sounds of interest then please come along and see us!”

The Coleraine Branch is part of Cats Protection’s national network of over 250 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres that help around 190,000 cats and kittens each year.

Although the Coleraine Branch works hard to find new homes for the cats that come in each year, the task is very challenging because for every cat that finds a home, there are many more waiting to come in, hence the need for more volunteers to help them continue their vital cat welfare work.

If you would like further information about the event, or would like to volunteer to help the Coleraine Branch then please call 07488 527 707 or email info@coleraine.cats.org.uk