Causeway book club with Claire

Bookworms on the North Coast are invited to the newly launched Giant’s Causeway Book Club, with the first meeting taking place at the Causeway Hotel on Thursday, June 28.

Hosted by local author Claire Savage, the book club, which is free to attend and includes refreshments, will run from 7.30pm-9pm on the last Thursday of every month.

The first book – which will be read in advance of June’s meeting - is the Sunday Times bestseller and winner of the Richard & Judy Readers’ Awards, The Book of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan.

“There are lots of avid readers on the North Coast, so I’m looking forward to meeting fellow bookworms and chatting about the books every month,” said Claire. “We’ll be reading everything from literary fiction and memoir, to children’s and YA (young adult) novels, non-fiction, poetry and more.

“The idea is to encourage people to explore both familiar genres but also, to discover books they might not normally read. Hopefully, there’ll be something for everyone to enjoy and I look forward to hearing what everyone thinks of the books selected. It’s aimed at any adult

who simply enjoys reading – both men and women – and should be great fun!”

Spaces for the Giant’s Causeway Book Club are limited to 10 people each month. If you’d ike to attend, please email giantscauseway@aikenpr.com or show your interest via the monthly event on the Giant’s Causeway’s Facebook page. Places will be allocated on a

first-come first-served basis and you will be notified by the end of each month preceding the next meeting as to whether you have secured a space.