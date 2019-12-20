Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card - ideal for last minute presents

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council launched its new bespoke Gift Card for the area recently and it’s proving to be the ideal gift for last minute Christmas shoppers!

The Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card can be used across a host of participating businesses within the Borough, including shops, wholesalers, hair and beauty salons, hotels, cafes, restaurants and tourism experiences – making it the perfect present this Christmas.

So far, over 180 different outlets have signed up to be a part of this innovative scheme, which ultimately aims to support local businesses and increase spending in the area.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “This is the first time that a scheme of this kind has been introduced across an entire Council area, and as thoughts turn to Christmas shopping, I am delighted to confirm that the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card is now available for purchase. This is the ideal gift for any occasion, whether for family and friends or as a way to say ‘thank you’ to your employees. The Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card offers flexibility and choice, while supporting the Borough’s local business community and our town centres which are home to a high quality and varied retail offering. It is a welcome addition to our ongoing ‘Shop Local’ campaign and I would encourage both consumers and businesses to give it their full support. If you’re thinking of what to buy someone this Christmas, the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card is the ideal solution.”

The Gift Card can be bought online at www.causewaycoastandglensgiftcard.co.uk or from your local Visitor Information Centre. The card can be loaded with any amount from £10 and the recipient can choose to spend the balance in one transaction, or it can be used for multiple purchases in different outlets up to the value of the card.

For participating businesses, it is simple to accept the Gift Card as a form of payment. It uses existing swipe card infrastructure, ensuring that payment is instant via the swipe card machine. Businesses will simply be charged the normal Mastercard transaction fee.

Joining up is simple, quick and free, and by being a part of the Causeway Coast and Glens Gift Card you are reaching out to a host of potential new customers. If you would like to register your business please email catrina.mcneill@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or telephone 028 7034 7299 / 07517988161.