Causeway Coast & Glens Council gets WISE to litter offenders

A year-long trial between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE), a specialist supplier of environmental crime services to councils across the UK, got underway on Monday, August 2.

The initial fines were all issued in response to the irresponsible disposal of tobacco products and fast-food packaging.

Working in partnership with Council Officers, the new Enforcement Officers can issue an £80 Fixed Penalty Notice to anyone found dropping rubbish or not cleaning up after their dog.

Pictured at Riada House in Ballymoney on the first day of a year-long trial between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Waste Investigations Support & Enforcement (WISE) to tackle littering and dog fouling across the borough are Bryan Edgar (Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Head of Health and Built Environment), Mark Reilly, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Michael Bingham, Warren Hodgson (Operations Director) and Graham Perry

Failure to pay may result in prosecution and a much higher fine being imposed by the Court as well as a potential criminal record.

The pilot will target those people who flout the rules which are in place to keep our outdoor spaces clean while officers will work with the public to identify hot spot areas where littering and dog-fouling offences continue to happen.

The initial success of the enhanced enforcement service is a timely warning to the public that they must bin their litter properly or be left counting the cost.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Richard Holmes said: “We know that dog fouling, littering and dumping of waste across Causeway Coast and Glens are important issues for our residents and we are committed to targeting these offenders who show no regard to others or to our beautiful environment.

“This type of behaviour is a source of real frustration which can create a hugely negative perception and we want to demonstrate that cleaning up our public spaces is a priority for council.

“We need to challenge those irresponsible people who don’t take littering or dog fouling seriously.

“Despite ongoing efforts around education and awareness raising we believe that a financial penalty is the only realistic deterrent.

“Working with WISE and having new dedicated environmental enforcement officers on the ground seven days a week issuing on the spot fines should soon get the message out there that we are serious about this matter.

“There is no excuse for spoiling our borough and I would think many people will believe we are right to be targeting offenders in this way.

“WISE officers will also be encouraging residents to sign up to Council’s Green Dog Walkers Scheme which was launched earlier this year as part of plans to change attitudes about dog fouling.

“We would encourage people to take the pledge and do your bit to keep our borough beautiful.”