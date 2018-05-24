Causeway run for Christopher

A 74-year-old from Wells in Somerset is to use the quest for a cure for Parkinson’s as the reason for a first ever visit to Northern Ireland, where he will run the Causeway Coast

Challenge in honour of his late uncle.

Christopher Bond will head to the north coast on September 8 determined to complete a 12-mile run across the stunning cliff tops, footpaths and beaches of the course to raise money for the charity Parkinson’s UK.

Christopher said: “My uncle was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 20 years ago and died eight

years later. A cure would be too late for him, but I was just so sad that others may face the

same issue that I felt I had to do something about it.

“We have seen cures developed for other conditions and I am determined in his memory to

do all I can to deliver one for Parkinson’s.

“Even though I am approaching 75 now, I am determined to use the time I have been given,

which was so cruelly denied to my uncle and others, to help. It was amazing but also a little

distressing to see how the physical limitations did not affect his determination to try to lead a normal life.

“I have run at least twice a week consistently for the past 35 years or so, and helped to

found the Festival Run around the Glastonbury Festival site. I usually do around five miles,

so I am pushing myself to manage 12 miles, but I am sure I can do it.”

Christopher has another link to the challenge location, which he only discovered recently. He

explains: “I am also really excited to be visiting Northern Ireland for the first time as I was in my 70s before I knew that I am myself Irish on my father’s side.”