Causeway Speciality Market marks 15 years

At a time when the local produce sector is more popular than ever, the market’s organisers have been reflecting on its ongoing development since 2006.

Since then, it has experienced significant growth in its membership and now offers an astounding array of produce to shoppers on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.

With over 50 producers regularly setting out their stall, it’s now regarded as Northern Ireland’s largest regular outdoor market selling food, craft and art products.

Causeway Speciality Market will return to the Diamond area of Coleraine town centre on Saturday 14th August and Saturday 28th August followed by Saturday 11th September and Saturday 25th September. Due to demand from traders and customers, it has a packed schedule for the year ahead with two markets planned per month until December 2021

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Causeway Speciality Market is a significant asset for Coleraine which has proven its place in the town’s landscape over the past decade and beyond. 15 years ago, the previous local authority displayed great foresight to set this platform up, and now Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is proud to play its part in its continued popularity.

“Our artisan sector has really come in to its own in recent years and Causeway Speciality Market has played an important part in this by providing our artisans with this direct connection to potential customers.

“The pedestrianised area around the Town Hall in Coleraine lends itself perfectly to the marketplace setting, and it was hugely encouraging to see the area so busy during my recent visit with so many people browsing and buying the fantastic range of high-quality goods on offer.

“As a Council we continue to support our ‘Shop, Eat, Enjoy Local’ message and a visit to the market is one way we can all put this in to action.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes enjoy a taste of the produce on offer from the Tully Farm stall at Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine

“The market would be nothing without its traders, so I want to offer all of them my thanks for their passion and enthusiasm over years.”

Among the unique items and treats on offer, Causeway Speciality Market is home to a superb selection of quality crafts including handmade jewellery, textile crafts, ceramics, pottery, framed and local photography, scented candles and soaps, painted glassware and polished wood-turned products.

These are complemented by an array of food stalls packed with award winning products including meats, fish, smoked salmon, curry sauces, oils, relishes, olives, cheese, jams, chutneys, speciality teas and coffees, artisan breads and sweet treats, local vegetables and even seaweed.

Upcoming dates are Saturday, August 28 followed by Saturday, September 11 and Saturday, September 25.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes chats with woodturner Gerard Gray from Taisie Turning at Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Lynne Rainey from Angel Wood Candles at Causeway Speciality Market in Coleraine. Lynne is the market’s longest serving trader, and has been a member since the first market was held back in 2006