CCGBC event discusses energy issues and solution

Representatives from local businesses and schools were among those who took part in a recent event about energy use organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

‘Energy in the Borough – Developing Future Solutions’ brought together ‘heavy’ energy users to discuss their issues, concerns and potential solutions. This engagement from the local community will enable Council to better understand energy-related challenges facing consumers as well as identify longer-term energy needs.

The event, which took place in Cloonavin on November 28, included a number of key note speakers representing the Department for Economy, the Utility Regulator, Smart Grid Ireland, NIE Networks and SSE Enterprise.

Any businesses interested in finding out more about the potential of reducing their energy costs, contact Niall McGurk at niall.mcgurk@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk