Chamber holds President’s Lunch

Causeway Chamber of Commerce held their President’s Business Lunch recently at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush and welcomed Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary for Department of Finance, as guest speaker.

Guests attending the lunch also heard from Rajesh Rana from Andras Hotels and Mark Donnelly from Merrow Hotel and Spa.

From City of Derry Airport Charlene Shongo and Lisa Coyle at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch.

Murray Bell, President of Causeway Chamber, said: “Causeway Chamber is delighted to officially launch their Key Priorities Document which outlines the Chambers key areas of focus over the next two years - Skills, Infrastructure and Growth.

“We are in tremendously exciting times here in the California of the North. There is a real move afoot to locate world facing innovative business here in Causeway Coast and Glens, and there is a significant growth of businesses making use of our key unique selling points.”

Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary, said: “I welcome the opportunity to meet with Chamber members and hear first-hand the issues which are important for the area. Growing the economy is an important way of improving the opportunities and lives of citizens and I must commend the Causeway Chamber for focusing on that. As Causeway Coast & Glens prepares to embrace the tourism and economic opportunities that come with hosting the Open, I wish you every success and know you will make Northern Ireland proud. I look forward to a strong collaborative working relationship.”

The top table at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch are, seated, Karen Yates Chief Executive Causeway Chamber, Sue Gray, Permanent Sec for the Dept of Finance, Chamber President Murray Bell, Mrs Joan Christie, Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim and Causeway Mayor Cllr Brenda Chivers, standing, Rajesh Rana of Andras House, Richard Baker Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Mark Donnelly of Merrow Hotel and Spa and Brian McGrath President of Derry-Londonderry Chamber of Commerce.

Sue MacLaughlin of Bluebird Care with Billy Nutt of Nutt Travel at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch.

Hoteliers together at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch are Norma Wilkinson and Carol Knox of the Lodge Hotel with Jennifer O'Kane (centre) of the Royal Court Hotel.

Mrs Joan Christie, Lord Lieutenant for Co Antrim with Claire Sugden MLA and Sue Gray, Permanent Sec for the Dept of Finance at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch.

From Danske Bank Chris McSwiggan and Roger Hamilton with Roger Dallas of Irwin Donaghey Stockman at the Causeway Chamber's President's Business Lunch.