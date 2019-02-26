Chamber holds President’s Lunch

Causeway Chamber of Commerce held their President’s Business Lunch recently at the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush and welcomed Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary for Department of Finance, as guest speaker.
Guests attending the lunch also heard from Rajesh Rana from Andras Hotels and Mark Donnelly from Merrow Hotel and Spa.
Murray Bell, President of Causeway Chamber, said: “Causeway Chamber is delighted to officially launch their Key Priorities Document which outlines the Chambers key areas of focus over the next two years - Skills, Infrastructure and Growth.
“We are in tremendously exciting times here in the California of the North. There is a real move afoot to locate world facing innovative business here in Causeway Coast and Glens, and there is a significant growth of businesses making use of our key unique selling points.”
Sue Gray, Permanent Secretary, said: “I welcome the opportunity to meet with Chamber members and hear first-hand the issues which are important for the area. Growing the economy is an important way of improving the opportunities and lives of citizens and I must commend the Causeway Chamber for focusing on that. As Causeway Coast & Glens prepares to embrace the tourism and economic opportunities that come with hosting the Open, I wish you every success and know you will make Northern Ireland proud. I look forward to a strong collaborative working relationship.”