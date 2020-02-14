Chamber holds President’s Lunch

Causeway Chamber of Commerce held its President’s Business Lunch earlier February at the Royal Court Hotel.

The Chamber was delighted to welcome the newly appointed CEO for Invest Northern Ireland, Kevin Holland, as its guest speaker.

Welcoming businesses to the lunch, David Boyd, President of Causeway Chamber said: “We as a business community welcome the return of an Executive at Stormont; however we now strongly encourage Ministers to act in a cohesive way and start making big decisions on the issues facing businesses – Rates; Infrastructure, Skills, Growth and Export. Our Executive must start tackling these barriers to business growth immediately.”

“The commitment to a revised Programme for Government brings with it an opportunity to create a new Economic Strategy for Northern Ireland. We stand ready to play our part in this process.”

In his address, Kevin Holland, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland, said: “It was my pleasure to join the Chamber and its members and to hear about the ambitions for the region. The historically high levels of employment and success in the agri-food and advanced engineering and manufacturing sectors in the area provides strong opportunities to grow the local economy.

“We already have good relationships with the Council, the Chamber, businesses and other stakeholders in the area. I look forward to building on these relationships and continuing to help support growth in the region.”

To find out more the Chamber’s Key Priorities and forthcoming plans, please contact Annette Deighan, Operations Manager, on 028 7034 3111. For information about joining Causeway Chamber

please visit www.causewaychamber.com/join