Chernobyl children enjoy a Millside treat

Children from Belarus who have borne the legacy of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which occurred more than 30 years ago are currently enjoying a three-week stay in Northern Ireland.

The children are under the care and supervision of the Portrush Group for the Chernobyl Children’s Appeal with assistance from two interpreters.

Stephanie Gray of the Millside Restaurant in Cloughmills accepts a gift from one of the seven children from Belarus who are currently on a three week stay in Northern Ireland as the guests of the Portrush Group of the Children's Chernobyl appeal.

Natasha Stifhenok and Olga Khaziayeva are accompanying host families who have arranged various trips and entertainment to ensure that the seven youngsters get good respite care and enjoy the treats the North Coast has to offer including all the usual tourist attractions plus the fantastic hospitality of the local community.

The Millside Restaurant in Cloughmills made a contribution to the break by providing lunch for everyone as well as presenting gifts for all the children’s mothers. In turn, one of the young visitors made a presentation to the Millside Restaurant’s Stephanie Gray.

Stephanie said it was a delight to welcome the children and supervisors to the restaurant and hoped their stay in Northern Ireland would be a very happy and memorable one.

Pat Montgomery, one of the four host family members, said the Group viewed the children as “part of our family.”

She explained that the young people still had to cope with living in a contaminated environment some 32 years after the disaster.

Pat added that the visit was going down well particularly the sight of the sea which the children had never seen before and were amazed at.

She said people had been extremely generous towards the children and thanked the Millside Restaurant for their kindness, support and lovely gifts.

Read more online!