Chitty Bang Bang we love you, say BDG!

Earlier this year, Ballywillan Drama Group announced that it would be bringing Whistle Down the Wind to the Riverside Theatre in January 2019, however, in the meantime, an incredible opportunity arose and the Portrush group just couldn’t say no!

For the award-winning company will now present the all-Ireland amateur premier of the family favourite Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The world’s all-time favourite musical will have audiences laughing, gasping and singing along.

Can the loveable but whacky inventor, Caractacus Potts, along with his two children, Jeremy and Jemima, and the gorgeous Truly Scrumptious outwit the bombastic Baron Bomburst who has decreed that all children be banished from his kingdom?

What happens when the children are caught and imprisoned with the other youngsters by the evil Childcatcher? Will it all end happily ever after? Well, of course it will!

With sensational sets, stunning special effects and brimming with memorable songs by the Sherman Brothers including ‘Truly Scrumptious’, ‘Toot Sweets’, ‘Hushabye Mountain’ and its Oscar Nominated title song ‘’Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’, this is the ultimate high-flying stage musical.

Information will be released in the coming weeks regarding audition materials and dates. Tickets are now on sale from the Riverside Box Office and are ALREADY selling. To purchase tickets, call 02870 123123 or via their website on www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside.

Further information from www.ballywillan.com.