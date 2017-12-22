Christmas cheer at Ratheane and Leabank

Residents from Ratheane Care Home in Coleraine and Leabank in Ballycastle got into the Christmas spirit this week with their annual party event.

Ratheane and Leabank opened their doors to welcome family and friends who enjoyed a whole host of activities organised especially for the day, including a visit from Santa and a raffle for guests.

Mrs Claus (Chloe Brewster, Care Assistant), Mr Claus (Wesley Julier) with Ratheane resident Molly Booth, aged 85.

Nurse Manager at Ratheane, Araceli Flores comments: “Here at Ratheane we believe in putting our residents at the heart of everything that we do. What’s important to our residents is important to us which is why we wanted to offer an opportunity where family and friends could come together to celebrate the festive season.”

Molly Booth, aged 85 and resident of Ratheane stated: “We have had such a wonderful time today with lots of lovely food and entertainment, and being surrounded by my family just made for the perfect day.”