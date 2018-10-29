Civic reception held for RBL members

Royal British Legion Group 10 members have enjoyed a civic reception in Cloonavin.

The event was hosted by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Chivers.

It follows their recent visit to France and Belgium to mark 90 years since the 1928 Battlefields Pilgrimage.

The Mayor said: “On behalf of Council I would like to thank the standard bearers and wreath layers from the various Branches across Group 10 who made this journey before laying a wreath at Menin Gate.

“This was a very symbolic tribute to remember all those who died and it is particularly significant as we prepare to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working in partnership with The Royal British Legion on a programme of event to mark this anniversary.

This will culminate in a series a series of coordinated beacon lighting ceremonies on Sunday, November 11.