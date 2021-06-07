Cllr McLaughlin welcomes rural roads investment
Sinn Féin Councillor Cathal McLaughlin has welcomed news that a roads recovery fund for 2021-22 is to be set up which would prioritise the maintenance of rural roads.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:29 pm
Cathal McLaughlin said: “The condition of local roads is a major issue in rural areas, none more so than this area of North Antrim. It’s no secret that our rural and local roads are in a very poor condition, and I hope to see a renewed focus on improving them moving forward.”
“The local DFI Section offices are doing their best to maintain the network but they need the additional finance and resources to meet demand. I welcome the Infrastructure Minister’s commitment to a renewed roads recovery fund and I hope that this will deliver some improvements to our local network.”