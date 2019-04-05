Closure of Ballinrees car park

Northern Ireland Water has closed the car park at Ballinrees Reservoir, Windyhill Road, Coleraine, “in the interests of public safety”.

In a statement, NI Water said: “NI Water has received representation from local elected representatives and the public and we fully appreciate the concerns raised.

“It is with great regret that NI Water have had to take this decision. We can give our assurances that NI Water investigated the options available to the company to improve the sight lines coming out onto the Windyhill Road.

“However, we were unsuccessful in our attempts to implement the most feasible option. We will retain open communications with representatives to try to reach a suitable alternative conclusion.

“We can also give a commitment to the public who used this car park that if the situation changes, NI Water would certainly consider reviewing the closure.

“NI Water would like to thank the public for their co-operation. Safety is paramount and this closure is, unfortunately, unavoidable.