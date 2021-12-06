Co Londonderry Lord Lieutenant visits Garvagh
The Lord-Lieutenant of County Londonderry has met with members of the Royal British Legion and Museum volunteers during a visit to Garvagh.
Alison Millar was welcomed by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, and the RBL Chairman Ian Davidson.
The engagement provided an opportunity to find out more about restoration work to the town’s War Memorial and included a tour of Garvagh Museum.
Garvagh War Memorial, a Grade B listed structure first constructed in 1924, recently benefited from a £20,000 grant from the War Memorials Trust which helped fund extensive refurbishment work, including the installation of new floors, a new roof, and a replacement lighting scheme.
The Mayor said: “I would like to thank the Lord-Lieutenant for taking the time to meet with us in Garvagh, and for her interest in the recently completed work at the War Memorial. We are very grateful to the War Memorials Trust for their support which will allow us to preserve the monument for the future and ensure it remains an important focal point in the town. I was very pleased to see the refurbishment completed ahead of Remembrance Sunday where I had the privilege of laying a wreath on behalf of Council.
“At Garvagh Museum, volunteers were delighted to have the opportunity to showcase their collections which tell a fascinating story about by-gone-days. The Museum is a fantastic asset for both the local community and visitors to the town.”