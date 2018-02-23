Coast FM to launch in Coleraine

A new community radio license for the Coleraine area has been awarded by Ofcom.

Coast FM will serve students and young people in Coleraine.

A spokesman for Ofcom said: “We were satisfied that the applicant put forward a range of social gain objectives which were appropriate for the target community .

“The applicant had carried out quantitative and qualitative research which helped demonstrate demand and support for the proposed service.

“It had used its research to help formulate its plans to cater for the tastes and interests of the target community.”

The service will be licensed for a period of five years from the date of their launch, on FM.

Claire Sugden MLA said: “I am delighted Ofcom has awarded Coast FM a radio license for a new community radio station aimed at students and young people on the North Coast.

“Coast FM is for and will be run by students and young people. As well as engaging young people through local radio; they are providing work experience and training opportunities for those interested in broadcast media.

“Students and young people are the future; their contribution to our community is important and necessary. I wish them every success with the new radio station.”

Coast FM is one of three new licenses awarded to stations in Northern Ireland. The others are Coast Radio, which will provide a service to Larne, Carnlough and the Borough of Larne coast and Bounce FM, which will cover Banbridge.

They will join the 13 community radio stations already operating in Northern Ireland, which are among more than 250 across the UK.

Community radio services are provided on a not-for-profit basis, focusing on the delivery of specific social benefits to a particular area or community of interest. Licences are awarded for a five-year period.