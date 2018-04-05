Coffee afternoon with Portrush Music Society

Do you enjoy coffee, tea, buns and cake whilst listening to songs from the shows?

Then why not come along to Portrush Music Society’s Coffee Afternoon being held in Portstewart Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday, April 21, from 1-4pm.

Donations at this event will go towards the society’s upcoming Production of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ running in the Riverside Theatre from September 28 to October 6.

Hello Dolly! centres around a bold and enchanting New York-based matchmaker Dolly Levi, who merrily arranges things ... like furniture, daffodils and lives!

This award winning, magnificent and hilarious musical has received great acclaim from its revisited production currently playing on Broadway.

For any further information about Portrush Music Society please check out their Facebook page, http://portrushmusicsociety.moonfruit.com/ or contact their secretary on

helensecretarypms@gmail.com