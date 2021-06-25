Coleraine car fire appeal

The collision involved a car and a lorry.

The fire was reported at around 2:45am. NI Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene where a BMW had been damaged.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire, and police would appeal to anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 142 of 25/06/21.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport