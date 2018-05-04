Coleraine cup final squad playing for a free breakfast as well as glory

Coleraine FC could be on course for a spot in the history books, but they have another major incentive to come out on top in tomorrow’s Irish Cup final clash ... the promise of a free meal!

Like many other businesses in the town, Herald’s at 22 cafe in Coleraine is adorned in the blue and white colours of the Bannsiders.

Owner Paula O’Kane said she is confident the team will bring home the Irish Cup, adding: “I think it is their time. They had the disappointment of getting beaten in the cup final last year and just last weekend they came so close to winning the league.

“The whole town is behind them all the way and we are delighted they got this far. We are expecting them to bring home the cup.

“If they win the whole team is invited to come along for a free breakfast on Monday morning.”

Other businesses in the town have been showing their support for the Bannsiders in their own unique ways.

Businesses such as taxi operator Kenny McMillan, who has furnished the roof of his car in miniature blue and white flags.

He told the News Letter: “Everywhere you go in the town, there are flags hanging from every almost every lamppost and most shops have something in the window showing their support for the team.

“It is fantastic. I think it will be a tough game against Cliftonville, but the boys have been great this season and are in with a really good chance of bringing the cup home.”

Coleraine FC have won the Irish Cup on five occasions, the most recent being in 2002/03, when they ended their trophy famine by stunning the then-league champions Glentoran with a 1-0 upset.