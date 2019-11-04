Coleraine Grammar School art exhibition exceeds expectations

The Art Exhibition, held in the Templeton Auditorium, to raise funds for the Coleraine Grammar School Choir’s Carnegie Hall performance, exceeded all expectations.

At the ‘Grand Opening’, Richard McCreery thanked the vast number of people involved, including artists and sponsors.

The Senior Flute Quartet (L-R Lydia Galbraith, Victoria McNeill, Diana Mathewson and Rebekah Catherwood)

Dr David Carruthers spoke about the value of teamwork in school and Ross Wilson highlighted the importance of creativity in a young person’s development and what a wonderful opportunity the lay ahead for the young people in the choir.

Thanks to all who attended the exhibition and bought paintings.

Thanks to all the artists who submitted work and also to all the key sponsors – Bishops of Coleraine, Donaghy Bros. Kilrea, Heart & Home, Henderson’s Pharmacy, Ivan Wilson Fuel Supplies, Local Women Magazine, Limavady Pianos, Lynas Food Services and McAtamneys Traditional Butchers.

This event marks the end of the fundraising effort and the committee of parents would like to extend their sincere thanks to the local community for their support at all events since the Fashion Show back in April.

Some of the parents who served canap�s at the 'Grand opening' (L-R Jane McNeill, Liz Wilson, Cherith Patterson, Diane Williamson and Jacqui Kelly)

'Security Guard' Mark Callan keeps a close eye on the Banksy artwork

Ross Wilson chats to a visitor