Coleraine Grammar Spring concerts hit the right note

Coleraine Grammar School hosted their annual Spring Concerts recently.

The change of venue to the Assembly Hall on the Lodge Road was well received by the audiences and the 600 parents, grandparents, governors, staff and friends were entertained by the talented pupils performing a wide range of musical items.

Junior violinists.

Music by J.S. Bach, Scott Joplin, Leroy Anderson, Duke Ellington and Gilbert & Sullivan was featured, as well as more modern music from Paul Simon, Robbie Williams, Pharrell Williams and a song from The Greatest Showman.

The young composers in Year 12 performed some of their own compositions and the contemporary dancers choreographed their own routine while the rock guitarists thoroughly entertained the audience with their ‘rockin’ riffs’ medley.

The pupils played, danced and sang to an exceptionally high standard. The event was a real celebration of CGS pupils from those who operated the lights, to the ice-cream sellers, parking attendants, ushers and performers – a real team effort.

The audience left “Happy”, knowing that Spring had well and truly sprung. The hours of rehearsals paid off and the pupils’ enthusiasm and enjoyment of music was obvious for all to see.

Junior trumpets.

Junior ensemble.

The Junior Choir.