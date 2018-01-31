Coleraine Grammar students at Young Scientists competition in Dublin

Two Coleraine Grammar School students recently attended the BT Young Scientist Award 2018 competition in Dublin.

Shreya Ghaie and Jonathan Green has their applications chosen from over 4,000 applicants and travelled to the RDS for the four-day event with teachers Mrs Reid and Dr Frizelle.

Mrs Reid, Shreya Ghaie, Johnathan Green and Dr Frizelle at the Young Scientist of the Year competition in Dublin.

Over the first three days, Shreya and Jonathan presented their projects to expert judges.

Jonathan’s project titled “Could The Antimicrobial Effects Of Plants Be Used To Combat The Overuse Of Antibiotics” in the Biological and Ecological sciences

category was scrutinised by Professor Liam Dolan of Botany at Magdalen College, Oxford. Dr Tadhg Ó’Cróinín, Lecturer in the School of Biomolecular and

Biomedical Science, University College Dublin and Professor Michael Doherty of Veterinary Clinical Studies, University College Dublin.

Shreya Ghaie with judge Aoibhinn Ni Shuilleabhain, lecturer in Mathematical Science in UCD.

Shreya’s project titled “Reducing particulate pollution using ionisers” in the Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Sciences category was scrutinised by Professor Orla Feely of electrical engineering, University college Dublin, Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin, member of University College Dublin and 2005 Rose of

Tralee winner and Dr Martina Kolan-Jones.

Both students presented their work to several VIPs, including Derek Baker, Secretary for Education Northern Ireland, James Reilly, Former Health Minister

and Former Deputy Leader of Fine Gael as well as numerous representatives from industry, research, the civil service and government.

Awards night saw Jonathan Green achieve Highly Commended for overall research and Best Presented Project Award. A tremendous achievement from a pool of outstanding students across Ireland.

On the final day, the young scientists spent the day engaging with the public and inspiring the next generation of young scientists as well as enjoying the events and shows.

Both Shreya and Jonathan would like to thank their dedicated, inspirational teachers who “equipped them to represent the school in the highest of standards

at the most prestigious science competition in Ireland with outstanding results”.