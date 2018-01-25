Coleraine man headbutted pub window after a dispute

A Coleraine man who headbutted a pub window after a dispute allegedly involved “sectarian” comments being made by others towards a friend has been fined £100 and ordered to pay £150 compensation for the damage.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, Lee McConnell (33), of Rosemary Place, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in relation to an incident on December 28 last year.

Defence solicitor Denise Gillan said the defendant was in the pub with another man “and some of the local customers took exception to the presence of the person who was along with him and there were sectarian remarks made to that person”.

Ms Gillan said her client “should have stayed out of it” and after words were exchanged he was ejected and while that was happening he felt “very aggrieved” and “put his head through a glass window”. She said her client had a lengthy record but added: “This was perhaps a storm in a teacup.”