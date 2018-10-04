Coleraine Probus look forward to their Autumn meetings

Members of the Colerain Probus club were certainly looking forward to their Autumn series of meetings when they got together for the September restart.

Club President Des Moore clearly had a twinkle in his eye when he introduced the first speaker for the new session, Stephen Vandevyver, who came along to talk about ‘eye care’.

Stephen was born in Belfast, his father hails from Belgian and his mother is a local lady from Portrush. Stephen is married with two children of his own, and has an opticians practice located at Hillcrest in Portrush.

Stephen outlined how the introduction of the revolutionary OCT Scanner is radically changing the practice of Optometry. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) allows for the early treatment of patients and dramatically improves the success of these treatments. It is the technology of the future because it can enhance patient care.

An OCT scan is a non-invasive diagnostic instrument used for imaging the layers within the retina. Remarkably, it can produce cross sections or 3D images of the retina and can detect the early onset of a variety of eye conditions and diseases such as macular distortion or

degeneration (wet or dry), cataracts, glaucoma, dry or watery eyes and floaters with flashing lights.

With club members, who are mainly of advancing years and declining eyesight, the topic was certainly food for thought and had many thinking about asking for an OCT scan when next they visited their opticians.