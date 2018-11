In a break from their usual programme of speakers meetings at the Portstewart Golf Club, the

Coleraine Probus set off on a visit to the Garvagh Museum recently.

They very much enjoyed this interesting, memory jogging and welcoming experience.

The club members were met by Wilbert Patterson from the ‘Friends of Garvagh Museum’

management committee, who gave a brief introduction to the building and its 3,000+

plus exhibits.