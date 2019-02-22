Coleraine’s Catherine is top of the class

Catherine Hogg, from Coleraine, is celebrating success after winning a top award at Ulster University Business School.

Catherine, who recently graduated with a BSc Hons degree in International Travel and Tourism Management, was a joint winner of the Bank of Ireland Digital Innovation Award at the annual Department of Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

Professor Una McMahon-Beattie, Head of Department said: “In conjunction with our industry partners, the Department of Hospitality and Tourism is delighted to celebrate and recognise the excellence of our students. We are very proud of their achievements and are confident that with the current growth in the local hospitality and tourism sectors, our graduates are well equipped to take on the challenges of managing and leading in these competitive market environments.”

A total of 15 major awards were presented. Sponsors included Hastings Hotels, Belfast City Council, Belfast Titanic Hotel, Crosskeys.