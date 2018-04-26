Coleraine’s charity shops join forces for NI’s biggest £1 sale weekend event

The largest combined charity shop event in Northern Ireland is back for a second year - 14 charity shops in Coleraine are joining together on May Day weekend for a historic landmark £1 sale event.

Following the success of last year’s £1 All-Around Sale, Hope and Gloria Emporium is hosting this community charity event, partnering with 14 other charity shops for the event from 10am – 5pm on Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5 at each of the 14 charity shops around Coleraine.

Shops will be rearranging their stock to make room for 1000s of items of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, bric-a-brac and books with everything priced at just £1.

There will also be a Charity Shop Treasure Trail, with a host of fantastic prizes donated by partners Score Football Centre, Fuelwise, Ground Espresso Bars, Lynas Food Outlet and Burns Outfitters.

The £1 Café at the Hope and Gloria Emporium will also be sponsored with treats and coffee generously donated by Lynas Food Outlet and Ground Espresso Bars.

Don’t miss it!