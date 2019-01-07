Coleraine’s Matthew is a science success

A Coleraine Grammar School pupil has come joint second in the prestigious Sloane McClay award for GCSE success in Science and Maths.

The Sloane McClay award was introduced for the first time last year through a new partnership between the Hans Sloane Trust and Craigavon-based pharmaceutical development group Almac in memory of Almac founder and visionary entrepreneur Sir Allen McClay.

The Hans Sloane Memorial Fund Trust, in partnership with National Museums NI, was established in 1960 to commemorate the life and work of the celebrated Killyleagh physician, scientist and collector.

Matthew Barr who is now studying ‘A’ level Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Biology was presented with his certificate by Professor Tim Harrison, VP Drug Discovery, Almac Discovery. He also received a cheque for £150.

Dr Sally Montgomery, a Hans Sloane Trustee said: “It never ceases to amaze us how brilliant our young students are. Their achievements across science and maths is inspiring! We wish them every success in the future and hope they can inspire more students to understand the importance of Science and Maths.”

Professor Harrison added: “Almac’s partnership with the Hans Sloane Trust enables us to recognise and reward excellence in key STEM subjects across the region. As a global business our success depends on the talent and skills of our most important asset, our people, and it is therefore crucial that we continue to invest in the next generation of scientists, mathematicians, engineers and tech experts. I would like to congratulate all the worthy recipients of the Hans Sloane medals and the Sloane McClay award and wish them every success.”