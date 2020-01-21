Coleraine set for science showcase

Coleraine is encouraged to celebrate the science of you, the universe and everything in-between as it plays host to the sixth annual NI Science Festival.

Earlier this month the festival announced its programme, which boasts over 270 events taking place over 11 days in February (13-23) across Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, February 20 Robot Chef with Foxdog Studios comes to the Riverside Theatre. IT consultants Lloyd Henning and Peter Sutton present their award-winning interactive comedy show, where the audience operate a robotic kitchen using augmented reality avatars. Help cook dinner by igniting their gas stove, driving a sky tractor and firing the sausage cannon.

On Friday, February 21 staff at the School of Geography and Environmental Sciences at Ulster University will lead the Game of Thrones Landscape Tour to explore the environmental processes and history that helped creating some of the most iconic landscapes from the hit TV series.

For more information, visit nisciencefestival.com