Coleraine volunteers wanted

Special Olympics Ulster are issuing a call for their annual Collection Day in Coleraine on Friday, May 20, eager to recruit volunteers and inspire the wider community to give what they can in attempt to raise £80,000 for the charity, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary later this year.

More than 8,500 athletes with intellectual disabilities benefit from the training programmes provided by Special Olympics clubs throughout the island of Ireland, including 22 athletes from Derry-Londonderry. The money raised each year on Collection Day helps the charity maintain and further develop these crucial facilities.

To register as a Collection Day volunteer visit specialolympics.ie, donate online at specialolympics.ie/donate or email john.kivlahan@specialolympics.ie