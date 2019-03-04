Colin and Michael to run half marathon for RBL funds

Coleraine men Michael Anderson and Colin Marchant are running the Larne Half Marathon on March 23.

This is the first time either men have attempted the distance and they are running it to raise money for the Poppy Appeal and Coleraine British Legion.

“I thought it would be a good idea to put our training for the half marathon to good use and raise some money for these two great causes at the same time,” said Michael (51).

“I have been a member of the Royal British Legion in Coleraine since I was 16-years-old,” said Michael.

“I wanted to raise some money for them to help with the general upkeep and the running of the Legion.

“Colin (55) and I don’t have a specific target we want to raise, any donations will help to make a difference. We both have sponsor sheets and also a Just Giving page if anyone would like to make a donation.

“We have already received amazing support from local businesses such as Atlas Gym, Andy Henry from Subway Railway Road, Paul Humphreys at Never Settle Strength & Conditioning and Simon Logue from Innovate Personal Training and we are both very grateful for their ongoing support and donations.”

Colin and Michael received their Live On Poppy Appeal running vests from members of the Royal British Legion Coleraine including Coleraine Branch Secretary Tommy Stirling, Bill Mills BEN Branch President and Ronny Galbraith, Branch Chairman.

If you would like to donate go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michael-anderson-2303