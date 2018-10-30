Community groups celebrate funding

Community groups in the Coleraine area are celebrating after being awarded National Lottery funding.

St Malachy’s Parents’ Association is amongst the 111 groups across Northern Ireland who are sharing £987,687 from Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme.

The group, based in Coleraine, is using the grant of £9,953 to install an outdoor adventure trail and buy equipment to encourage physical activity and combat childhood obesity.

St Colum’s Primary School in Portstewart is using the grant of £8,640 to replace their outdoor pirate play ship and clatter bridge and install a new safety surface.

Royal British Legion Portstewart Branch are using a grant of £6,500 to replace their hall’s heating system and improve its insulation, making it more usable for community events.

Northern Regional College, based in Coleraine, is using the £9,600 grant to run a ‘train the trainer’ course, skilling up volunteers to enable them to run resilience workshops with students.

Ballinteer LOL No 4 is using the £10,000 grant to improve their toilet facilities to make them more accessible and a lockable store room in their hall. These improvements will make the hall more accessible for everyone in the local community.

Cushendun and District Development Association are using the £9,981 grant to run art classes and hold a Christmas celebration, as well as buying equipment like a cooker, a fridge and furniture to facilitate other events. They are also refurbishing their hall floor to make the hall more usable for the whole community.

Also receiving funding is Cross Glebe Over 50’s Club - Hearts of Gold.