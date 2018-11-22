‘Control Alt Delete’ delivers hard hitting cyber message

A hard-hitting drama performance about Cyber Safety has been held in local secondary schools.

‘Control Alt Delete’, organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership, highlighted the dangers that many young people face online.

Facilitated by Spanner In The Works Theatre Company, the project aims to educate children on issues including cyber bullying, sextortion, grooming and unwanted attention.

PCSP Chair, Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “The internet is a fundamental part of our daily lives but we must be mindful that we never really know who is behind the keyboard. “Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP is committed through projects like this to help support young people and encourage them to be more aware of the online dangers.

“We are delighted that over 1500 post-primary pupils have viewed the play over the last two weeks.”