Could YOU be PMS’s Joseph?

Portrush Music Society is delighted to bring a new experience to the North Coast.

With kind permission from The Really Useful Group, they will be staging a concert performance of the much loved Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Portstewart Presbyterian Hall on Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30.

The story is based on the “coat of many colours” story of Joseph from the Bible’s Book of Genesis and was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and was first performed back in 1968.

Auditions for this performance are open to both past members and any new faces wanting to join. The auditions will be held on Wednesday, January 23, from 8pm, in Portstewart Golf Club.

Anyone who wishes to be a part of this performance should register on this evening and those wanting to audition for a principal role should be prepared to sing a song from Joseph. Music can be emailed to those interested.

There is also opportunity for young budding singers to take part in this concert.

A children’s choir will be formed to accompany the adult choir. This is open to any child from ages 8 - 15 years old. Children must also register on the evening of auditions.

For any further information, or a copy of audition material, please contact Portrush Music Society through their Facebook Page or email portrushmusicsocietyinfo@gmail.com