Council appeal about life-line vandalism

People who steal or misuse life-saving equipment have been urged to think twice about their actions.

The warning from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council comes following a spate of thefts and vandalism at locations across the area.

In Christie Park, a large number of lifelines have had to be replaced since the beginning of the year, with nine reported missing this month alone. Recently a lifebuoy at Runkerry Beach was set on fire causing its casing and post to break.

It has also been reported that some motorists are using lifelines to tow their vehicles after getting stuck in sand at local beaches.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: No-one can predict when an emergency will arise so it is hugely disappointing that life-saving equipment is being continually destroyed and abused in this way. Not only is this behaviour putting lives at risk, it is also putting a needless cost burden on to Council and diverting spending away from other services.”