Council award for domestic abuse policy

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has received a gold award for its commitment to supporting people affected by domestic violence.

It was presented at the recent Onus Workplace Charter Awards in recognition of its workplace policy which ensures that Council will effectively respond to all disclosures of abuse and provide support for victims.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “This is the third successive year that Council has been recognised for its approach to cases of domestic violence. Our thanks go to the Policing and Safety Community Partnership members who are leading the way in tackling domestic abuse and removing the stigma. Everyone deserves to live in a safe place without the threat of violence and I hope we inspire and influences other organisations.”

The Chair of Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Councillor Margaret Anne McKillop said: “It is very encouraging to receive this award again as it highlights our ongoing commitment to support to those affected by domestic violence. By working in partnership with Onus, we want to create a zero tolerance approach.

To find out more about Onus please visit www.onustraining.co.uk or call 028 2568 9450.

If you are feeling like you are walking on eggshells, that’s domestic abuse. You are not alone and can access support by calling the Free Phone 24 hour Domestic and Sexual Violence Helpline on 0808 802 1414. This is open to all women and men affected by domestic and sexual violence. Safe Place resources also provide contact information for PSNI, Victim Support and ChildLine.