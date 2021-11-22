Council delegation attends Ulster Memorial Tower

Veterans’ Champion Alderman Sharon McKillop, Alderman Mark Fielding, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Alderman Yvonne Boyle, and Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan pictured at the centenary commemoration of the Ulster Memorial Tower

The Tower symbolises the service and sacrifice of men from the island of Ireland who lost their lives during the Battle of the Somme and throughout World War I.

The visit forms part of Council’s wide-ranging NI 100 programme which is taking place during 2021 to mark the 100th anniversary of Northern Ireland.

The Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, laid a wreath during a special service organised by the Somme Association on Friday, November 19, where he was joined by Council’s Veterans’ Champion Alderman Sharon McKillop, Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, Alderman Mark Fielding and Alderman Yvonne Boyle.

The Mayor said: “I have been fortunate to visit the Somme before, but this year’s visit had added significance as we come together to reflect on the 100th anniversary of the Ulster Tower Memorial which stands on what was the German front-line.

“In November 1916, the Battle of the Somme came to an end having claimed over 300,000 lives. As I stepped forward to lay my wreath, the sacrifice of men from Ulster was to the forefront of my mind as we continue to remember their bravery when faced with the horrors of war.