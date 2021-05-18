Council shows support for North Coast World Earth initiative

Alderman Mark Fielding recently met representatives from North Coast World Earth (NCWE) in Portrush to hand over new litter picking equipment which will be used to enhance their work across the area.

The group, whose volunteers come from local schools and the wider community, is committed to making Causeway Coast and Glens cleaner and greener for everyone to enjoy.

Alderman Mark Fielding said: “North Coast World Earth is an inspiring example of how community action can make a positive difference and I was pleased to have this opportunity to offer this practical support.

Bronagh Sweeney, Deirdre Doherty, Zachery Wallace, Jacob Wallace, Aileen Watters and Clodagh Watters from North Coast World Earth pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding at Metropole Park in Portrush

“Across the borough we are thankful for the valuable work carried out by volunteers. Their efforts, alongside the work of Council staff, helps to keep Causeway Coast and Glens clean for everyone.

“You can support them by taking responsibility for your litter, either by using a bin or taking it home. This simple action will help to keep the area tidy and safe for everyone to enjoy.

“To enhance community involvement, we recently launched our LiveSmart Environmental Grant Programme aimed at local groups. Applications are now open so if you want to help tackle litter in your area, promote recycling or reduce our carbon footprint then please get in touch.”

Bronagh Sweeney, Group Secretary with North Coast World Earth, said: “North Coast World Earth would like to thank Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for supplying our group with 75 litter pickers. This much needed equipment will be shared amongst our volunteers across the borough.