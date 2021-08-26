Council staff and councillors to receive free flu jabs

Members of Causeway Coast & Glens Corporate Policy and Resources Committee were informed when they received an update on the Performance Section Business Plan.

The step is taken to reduce the number of staff developing flu and to reduce the spread throughout the council and the normal uptake is around 140.

Quotations are currently being sought from providers for this service which is expected to start at the end of September/start of October throughout the borough.

Council officers will continue to monitor Public Health Authority advice on flu jabs.

There are also plans to re-book the cancer screening bus for members of staff in November this year. The bus visited the Cloonavin offices in May with all available slots filled by staff.

Members were told the visit was ‘very successful’ and the staff ‘really appreciated it.’

Lead officer Stephen Wright added: “We are hoping to expand it this year to have the bus again, potentially at Limavady or one of the other centres.