Council survey...no, don’t switch off just yet!

When a survey comes in, it tends to prompt groans and rolls of the eyes but Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council are carrying out a survey which, they promise, is quite different.

A spokesperson said: “We are planning our budgets and projects for the next three years and we want to use your feedback to help us provide the best business support programmes on the planet, with the support of our partners in both the public and private sectors.

“There are no financial questions. It take 7-8 minutes to complete (unless you wish to tell us more!). It’s anonymous - we want your truth, not your diplomacy.

“And you could win an iPad for going to the bother. We ask about your business ambitions, pain points, training needs and opinions.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey, please visit the survey link www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/business-survey before June 30.