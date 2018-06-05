Councillor Brenda Chivers becomes new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens

Councillor Brenda Chivers has been confirmed as the new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

She took up the position, which she described as a ‘great honour’ at last night’s Annual Meeting.

The new Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers.

Her selection means she is the fourth successive female Mayor since the Council’s inception.

In her address to the Chamber, Cllr Chivers said she intended to be a Mayor for all citizens, with a focus on economic development, tourism growth and ensuring all communities are valued by Council.

“We need to identify aspects over which we have control to help drive this Council forward economically. Promotion is key, good planning is crucial and the required infrastructure whether that means transport or technology is critical,” she explained.

Cllr Chivers added that she is particularly looking forward to traveling right across the Council area to help highlight, promote, and celebrate the good work going on within communities.

The Deputy Mayor for the year ahead is Cllr Trevor Clarke.

You can find out more about the role of the Mayor by going to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/council/mayor

Keep up to date with the latest news from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council by following us on Facebook and Twitter.