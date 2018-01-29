Court told defendant’s driving had been described as ‘arrogant’

A Ballycastle man made a car’s rear wheels spin as he sped off from a police checkpoint, a court has heard.

Caolan James McNamara (19), of Ramoan Avenue, was at a checkpoint in the Moyarget Road area around midday on Saturday, July 22 last year when the incident happened.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 22 where prosecutors accepted a guilty plea to driving without due care and attention after he was originally accused of dangerous driving.

The defendant also admitted charges of failing to stop for police and driving a vehicle which was affixed with an incorrect form of registration mark.

A prosecutor said a car bearing damage approached a checkpoint and then accelerated out round a car with its back wheels spinning.

The defendant was later spotted driving another vehicle.

Defence solicitor Andrew Kinney said his client had an “interest in vehicles” and a Sierra car had been having mechanical work done to it.

He said a headlight was missing and it was being taken a number of miles to be sprayed and during the course of the journey the defendant came across police stopping people.

Mr Kinney said McNamara “panicked” because he knew he should not have been on the road with the number plate which was on the vehicle.

The lawyer said the checkpoint was near a junction and the defendant made off and “no one was put in danger”.

District Judge Liam McNally said the defendant’s driving had been described as “arrogant” as he had been “revving” the vehicle at the checkpoint.

He imposed six penalty points along with fines of £150 and said that brought the defendant up to nine penalty points and as a driver in a probationary period his licence would now be revoked by the authorities.