CPC students break school record for A level success

Pupils at Cross and Passion College continue to push barriers in terms of their academic success and have broken the school record for a third successive year upon receiving their ‘A’-Level examination results.

The pupil outcomes once again surpassed the averages for both the grammar and non-grammar sectors, with 89.1% of young people achieving 3 A*-C grades or equivalent.

Ronan McClafferty and Roisin Scullion - top achievers from Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle pictured with their principal Paul McLean. Pictures by Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The quality of grades at A*/A/Distinction* level in 2017 was a very impressive 37%, however this figure has also increased in 2018, with 44% of pupils achieving the very top grades in their chosen subjects.

The Principal of Cross and Passion College, Mr Paul McClean, highlighted the delight of staff at the school with the students’ achievements.

“As a school, we have challenged and supported this group of young people to achieve their best in all spheres of their education and the successes celebrated here today are a testament to their commitment to achieving their potential. The pupils in the school have shown determination since beginning their Post-16 studies and their hard work and dedication has paid off today. The many long and late evenings, spent studying in our school library, have contributed to the rewarding set of outcomes our young people are enjoying today.

“I would like to pay a great tribute to all of our school staff, teaching and non-teaching, for contributing to the learning community and for playing the key role in ensuring that we continue to be a successful school. In a time of challenge for all schools in terms of workload and finance, I cannot praise highly enough the dedication and commitment shown by our staff. I am sure the young people who celebrate today will echo these sentiments.

Top A level achievers at Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle pictured with their principal Paul McLean.

“We are very proud of the strong relationships which we have with our parental body and the close co-operation between school, pupil and family has allowed all of us to celebrate and share in the success of our young people today.”

“Whilst academic success is important for the young people of today, at the College our goal is to help develop each individual who leaves us to have a caring, committed, values-led attitude to life. I have no doubt that this group of students will use their talents and achievements to enrich their own lives and those of others. They are going on to study in the fields of Veterinary Medicine, Law, Engineering, Computer Science, Nursing, Psychology, the Arts and many more. The diverse range of courses they will follow demonstrates each of their unique talents and skills and, on behalf of the school community, I would like to wish them the very best of luck and let them know we hope to see

them again very soon.”