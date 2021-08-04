Craigahulliar Road traffic management measures welcomed

Members of Causeway Coast & Glens Council received an update on ongoing works in the council area following a deputation from DfI Roads Northern Division at the August council meeting, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.

The proposed traffic management measure, which includes an upgrade to warning signs and road markings for the Craigahulliar Road and Ballymacrea Road, was welcomed by local representatives Maurice Bradley MLA and Councillor Mark Fielding.

DUP Councillor Mark Fielding said: “There has been concern over a long period of time from residents about speeding on Ballymacrea Road and in particular at the junction with Craigahulliar Road.

“These are two busy rural roads. There are over 20 dwellings at Craigahulliar which is close to the council’s landfill site and the traffic has further increased since the establishment of the new caravan park in the last few years.

“Following a site meeting we facilitated for local residents with the police and DfI Roads at the beginning of the year, safety concerns were expressed regarding the speed of traffic where the national speed level still applies in a residential area.

“Following this meeting, DFI Roads have now agreed in their recent report to upgrade warning signs and road markings on the Craigahulliar Road and Ballymacrea Road.

“These traffic management measures have been welcomed by residents and their families and hopefully will assist in reducing excessive speed,” said Cllr Fielding.

Agreeing with Councillor Fielding, East Londonderry Maurice Bradley, MLA said: “We had a good cordial meeting with the PSNI, DFI Roads and residents earlier in the year.

“Thankfully, the concerns of the residents have been listened to, and improvements have been initiated.

“However, the nature of the junction, on a hill, and a corner and taking into account the number of vehicles, lorries and cars servicing the council landfill facility, the residential caravan park and the residents of Craigahullier, I would ask DFI Roads to consider a speed limit as a further measure to reduce traffic speed and help negate the nature of this junction.

“There are young children playing in Craigahulliar, there is a tourist facility directly opposite the houses at Skerry View, again children at play and the added danger of large, heavy refuse lorries all congregating in the one small area.