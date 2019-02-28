Crash victim Johnny Scott a ‘wonderful dad’, mourners told

A plumber who died after being struck by a car in Co Londonderry on Sunday was “a wonderful husband and father” and a “hard worker”, mourners at his funeral heard on Thursday.

Johnny Scott, a 33-year-old father-of-two who was originally from Co Tyrone but lived in Coleraine with his young family, was killed as he walked along the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine at around 6:45pm on Sunday.

He leaves behind a five-month old son and a boy aged two.

Mourners at his funeral in Christ Church, Castlerock yesterday afternoon heard how he was “the proudest man alive” at the birth of his first child and a “wonderful dad” to his two young boys.

Reverend Adam Quigley, curate in the Church of Ireland parish of Castlerock, Dunboe and Fermoyle, addressed Mr Scott’s wife Lisa directly to offer support.

“You are not alone,” he said. “Your family and friends will support you and your church family will also support you. Cling to them and cling to God.”

Rev Quigley said: “Johnny was only 33, born outside Omagh and raised on a farm. He attended Gortin Primary School and Castlederg High School before beginning work with Finlay Engineering, getting to work on a moped.

“He was number 4 of five children, and the only boy.

“After moving to Coleraine, Johnny started work as an apprentice plumber and last year he started his own business as a plumbing and gas engineer. The business was going well and Johnny was a first-class plumber, as well as being a lovely guy to work with. I was chatting to a couple of the workers up at St Paul’s on Tuesday and they were saying that Johnny was not just an excellent plumber, he was good fun to be around.”

He continued: “Back in 2010, Johnny used to go into the local shop in Articlave and he spied a young blond-haired girl behind the counter. He mentioned it to his sister and I think to his mum who went and had a wee sneak look at who had attracted Johnny’s interest.

“Well, it wasn’t just Johnny who was interested. The wee blond behind the counter fancied him straight away, and it really was love at first sight. Since then they have been inseparable and that love culminated in wee Rocco being born on 18th July 2016. Johnny was the proudest man alive, and he has proved to be a wonderful dad.

“Johnny and Lisa got married at the Golden Coast Hotel in Cyprus on 2nd October 2017, with wee Rocco making plenty of noise in the background. For Lisa and Johnny, it was the happiest and best two weeks of their lives.

“Axel was born on 1st September 2018 and this young family were totally content.

“For me, it gave me a real sense of joy every time I saw them sitting near the front of St. Paul’s as they attended worship, because they were regular attenders in church.”

Rev Quigley added: “Johnny knew the Lord, and I have no doubt that he is now having a ball in paradise. Johnny is safe and well, but the family left behind have a long road to walk. It will not be easy, but they are a strong family, and with the courage and strength they have shown these past few days they will continue to love and be loved.

“Rocco and Axel will hear many stories about their dad, and that is good. Lisa will look at photographs and think back to all those good times.

“I do not know why God called Johnny home so soon. But he is at home now with his Lord and Saviour. For us left behind, and especially Lisa, we need to carry on and trust in God for strength, peace and patience. Lisa will never forget the love of her life, and Rocco and Axel will learn all about their dad as they grow up.”

After the funeral, Mr Scott was interred at St Paul’s Parish Churchyard, Articlave.